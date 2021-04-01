Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:ITCB opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

