ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.09% of ITT worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in ITT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ITT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ITT by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ITT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

