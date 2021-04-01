Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.24

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.24 and traded as low as C$6.45. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 1,488,826 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

