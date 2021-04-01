J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.42.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

