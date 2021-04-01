J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.42.
JCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
