Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.89 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $28.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $28.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.