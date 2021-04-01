Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,088 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.27% of Jack in the Box worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $109.78 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

