Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Jack in the Box worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of JACK opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $117.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

