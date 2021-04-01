James M. Reardon Sells 100,000 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00.
NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 268,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a P/E ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
Featured Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.