James M. Reardon Sells 100,000 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00.

NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 268,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a P/E ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

