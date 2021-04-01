Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 38,348 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 825.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after purchasing an additional 722,861 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

BNS stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

