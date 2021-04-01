Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RCHGU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.