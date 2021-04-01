Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 21.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

