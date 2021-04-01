Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 286.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $125.62 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

