Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 406.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $358.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $200.00 and a 1-year high of $382.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

