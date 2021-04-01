Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 216,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 444,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

