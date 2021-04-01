Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,793,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000.

FLTR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

