Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,144 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.08. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.49 and a 52 week high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.