Jane Street Group LLC Sells 24,150 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

