Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,862,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 229,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after purchasing an additional 806,581 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 172,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.