Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 419,108 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 419,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Genpact as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,939,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE G opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.