Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,787 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 542,869 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $88,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

