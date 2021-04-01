Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,831 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $31,816,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.