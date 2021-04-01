Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $454.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -250.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

