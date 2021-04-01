Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Zscaler worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $171.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.15. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -192.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,683,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

