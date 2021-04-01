Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,422 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.61 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $519,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

