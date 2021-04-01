Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 113,073 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of Voya Financial worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

VOYA stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.