Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,444 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $379.29 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $205.26 and a one year high of $385.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.01 and a 200-day moving average of $338.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.09.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

