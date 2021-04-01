Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.15% of Pegasystems worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

