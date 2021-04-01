Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Cigna by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,340,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 350,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cigna by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,646,000 after purchasing an additional 233,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $241.74 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day moving average is $204.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

