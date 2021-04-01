Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $$5,600.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
