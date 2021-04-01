Jarvis Network Price Up 23% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $925,276.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00320326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00088472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00729846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00047861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00029785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

