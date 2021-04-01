Jason Capitel Sells 20,000 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00.

INOV traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 503,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $29.71.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

