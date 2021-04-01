Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $176.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.61.

JAZZ stock opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 37,392 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,011,000 after buying an additional 147,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

