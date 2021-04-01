JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average is $262.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

