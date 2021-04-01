JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,815 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 83,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,670. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

