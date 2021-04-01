JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,778 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 4.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.40. 34,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

