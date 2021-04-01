JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,265,000 after buying an additional 1,433,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 1,021,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 164,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.