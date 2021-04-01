JCIC Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Sony comprises about 1.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sony by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sony by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,416 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SNE traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $106.01. 597,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,649. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

