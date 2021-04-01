JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $12.51 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $205,740,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $58.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 71,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,070.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,797.23. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.