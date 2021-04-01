JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,273,000 after acquiring an additional 499,599 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after acquiring an additional 292,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,836,000 after acquiring an additional 381,910 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,690. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

