JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,981,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,446,071,000 after purchasing an additional 187,133 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.37. The stock had a trading volume of 354,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,982. The stock has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of -116.05, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average of $160.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.