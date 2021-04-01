JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 2.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 150,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

WCN stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

