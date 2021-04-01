JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $380.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.01 and its 200-day moving average is $338.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $205.26 and a 52 week high of $385.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

