JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.13. 822,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,786,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average is $269.90. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

