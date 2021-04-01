JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $307.87. 174,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.03 and a 200 day moving average of $274.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

