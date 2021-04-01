JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $370.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

