JCIC Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 311.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,940 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. 160,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491,030. The company has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.