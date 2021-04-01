JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 115,322 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 1.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

