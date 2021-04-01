Jean-Luc M. Lemercier Sells 13,020 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.84. 2,385,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

