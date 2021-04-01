Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.38). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $65,271,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

