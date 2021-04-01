Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of IIJIY stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.18. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.